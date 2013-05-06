German neo-Nazi trial to start

A landmark trial against the only survivor of a neo-Nazi cell which killed 10 people and went undetected for years is starting in Munich on Monday (6 May).

Thirty-eight year old Beate Zschaepe is accused of being complicit in racially-motivated murders. Eight people of Turkish origin, one Greek and one policewoman were killed by the so-called National Socialist Underground (NSU) between 2000 and 2007.

If convicted, Zschaepe could be imprisoned for life. Her lawyers deny the murde...