euobserver
Barroso on Monday: 'With responsibility on the part of Cyprus, we will ensure that solidarity is provided' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Success of Cyprus deal depends on 'social consensus'

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The success of the Cyprus bailout deal will depend on the social consensus around it, says the EU commission, with the island's GDP expected to dive as the size of banking sector is drastically cut.

Speaking in Brussels just hours after a new bailout deal was put together, European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso on Monday (25 March) underlined that solidarity from euro member states is conditional.

"With responsibility on the part of Cyprus, we will ensure that solidarit...

