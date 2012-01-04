Ad
Strait of Hormuz - the world's gateway to Saudi oil (Photo: eutrophication&hypoxia)

EU countries preparing oil ban on Iran

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A Greek official has indicated that Athens would back an oil embargo on Iran, setting the stage for a positive decision by EU countries at the end of the month.

The unnamed official told the Reuters and Bloomberg news wires on Tuesday (3 January) that Greece has dropped its previous opposition to the new measure.

"If the European Union decides to impose the sanctions, Greece will join them ... If the sanctions are imposed, we will seek other ways to ensure we continue receiving t...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

