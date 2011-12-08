Ad
euobserver
Finland will not accept the Franco-German plans, it says (Photo: IaRRoVaWo)

Finland objects to loss of veto over EU bail-outs

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Finland has objected to a Franco-German plan to make decisions on using the eurozone bail-out fund easier, saying it is an "alarming" move.

Finnish finance minister Jutta Urpilainen on Wednesday (7 December) said she could not accept Paris and Berlin's push, outlined in a letter sent to Brussels on Wednesday evening, that decisions on the eurozone's rescue mechanisms should be made by majority vote rather than by unanimity.

”In the future, consensus would no longer be required. F...

euobserver

