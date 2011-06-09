Blair: EU should have elected leader

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has said the European Union must have an elected leader to give it the "clear leadership" to successfully spar with rising powers such as China in the future.
Previously touted as a potential candidate for European Council President, Blair said the fundamental reasons behind European integration had altered.
"The rationale for Europe now is power, not peace," he told The Times newspaper in an interview published on Thursday (9 June), addi...
