euobserver
The war in Iraq isolated Blair from many of his European colleagues (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Blair: EU should have elected leader

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has said the European Union must have an elected leader to give it the "clear leadership" to successfully spar with rising powers such as China in the future.

Previously touted as a potential candidate for European Council President, Blair said the fundamental reasons behind European integration had altered.

"The rationale for Europe now is power, not peace," he told The Times newspaper in an interview published on Thursday (9 June), addi...

