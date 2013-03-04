Ad
Grillo is no more destabilising than Hollande or Cameron (Photo: Liwax)

Why Europe should not worry about Italy

by Francesco Giumelli and Ruth Hanau Santini,

Contrary to what many think, the sick man of Europe is Europe itself, not Italy.

While seemingly a threat to EU stability and at the heart of possible contagion, Italy is historically used to navigating through uncertainty, short-lived governments and catastrophic economic forecasts.

Yet, the world continues to wonder where the Belpaese is heading to with a divided center-left, a never ending dawn of Berlusconi’s political influence, and with the impressive rise of the protest-d...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

