Brussels explores creation of 'EU public prosecutor'

MEPs on the recently established anti-mafia committee and the European Commission have revived talk of creating an EU public prosecutor's office.
Slovenian social democrat MEP Tanja Fajon - among others - proposed the initiative at a meeting of the anti-crime body in the European Parliament in Brussels on Monday (4 June).
EU home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said it would be a "good idea," but added that it needs wider political backing.
A parliament spokesman s...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
