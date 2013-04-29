Denmark and Sweden have highest taxes

Danes and Swedes are the highest taxed people in Europe, according to research published on Monday (29 April).

Denmark and Sweden claim tax revenues accounting for 47.7 percent of economic output and 44.5 percent respectively.

The two countries also have the highest top rates of income tax at 55.6 and 56.5 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, citizens in Lithuania, Bulgaria and Latvia are the least taxed, with governments taking between 26 percent and 28 percent.

Tax rat...