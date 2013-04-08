EU leaders pay tribute to Thatcher's 'extraordinary legacy'

Tributes from EU leaders have poured in for Margaret Thatcher, the UK's longest serving Prime Minister in the 20th century, who died on Monday (8 April) aged 87.

Known for her uncompromising approach at home and abroad, Thatcher was the first woman leader of a major European democracy.

Although regarded as a heroine for eurosceptics in Britain and elsewhere for her opposition to the single currency and the expansion of EU powers, Thatcher was not always an opponent of European int...