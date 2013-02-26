Ad
Every EU citizen pays €105 per year to the CAP, of which €80 go into direct payments (Photo: caese)

Bogus UK farmland received EU farm aid

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (26 February) fined the United Kingdom €111.7 million for failing to detect bogus farmland.

A number of farmers received direct payments from the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) on land that was not arable.

Some of the so-called arable "parcels" were instead covered with trees, while buildings carpeted other areas.

The bogus information was handed over to the UK authorities between 2008 and 2010. The authorities are required to cros...

