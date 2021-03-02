What Estonia and Slovakia did to beat AstraZeneca 'hesitancy'

European populaces are increasingly expressing frustration both towards the stringent lockdowns that have constrained their lives and sluggish inoculation programmes that have tested their patience.
The EU's Covid-19 vaccine supply is indeed forecast to amount to as few as 100 million doses by the end of March. This number pales in comparison to ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Shane Markowitz is an associate fellow at the GLOBSEC Policy Institute in Bratislava. His writing has been published in The Washington Post, World Politics Review, EUobserver, Social Europe, openDemocracy, and the journal Populism.
Shane Markowitz is an associate fellow at the GLOBSEC Policy Institute in Bratislava. His writing has been published in The Washington Post, World Politics Review, EUobserver, Social Europe, openDemocracy, and the journal Populism.