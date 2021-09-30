Tax advocates slam EU country-by-country directive

The European Council has adopted the outcome of a tax reporting directive that has been years in the making.
Country-by-country reporting (CDCR) is a tax transparency tool that requires multinational companies to provide tax authorities with the information they need to tax activities properly.
In practice, this means that for the first time, non-European corporations - with an estimated total revenue of around €750m - doing business in the EU through subsidiaries will have to c...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
