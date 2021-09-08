Ad
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Lukashenko's refugee-abuse to see new EU sanctions

EU & the World
Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Fewer Iraqi and Afghan migrants are crossing the EU border from Belarus, but new sanctions on Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko are coming anyway.

Some 638 people tried to enter Poland between 1 and 5 September and 41 of them were detained, according to Polish figures.

These came after some 3,500 attempts and 1,000 detentions in August.

Just eight people entered Lithuania in the past two weeks, compared to more than 4,000 who arrived earlier this year, according to ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

