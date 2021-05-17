EU impunity for Israel creating 'horror' in Gaza

Impunity from international sanctions is allowing Israel to create "horror" in Gaza, Hanan Ashrawi, a former top Palestinian official, has said.

"There's constant, constant shelling and bombing - by air, by sea, by land. You have tanks, warships, you have F-16s and so we have, so far, over 180 people killed, more than 50 of them children," she said.

"Whole families have been eradicated and destroyed," the 74-year old former top official in the Palestine Liberation Organisation an...