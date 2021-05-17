Ad
euobserver
Hanan Ashrawi with former European Commission president Jacques Delors (c) and late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in 1993 (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Interview

EU impunity for Israel creating 'horror' in Gaza

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Impunity from international sanctions is allowing Israel to create "horror" in Gaza, Hanan Ashrawi, a former top Palestinian official, has said.

"There's constant, constant shelling and bombing - by air, by sea, by land. You have tanks, warships, you have F-16s and so we have, so far, over 180 people killed, more than 50 of them children," she said.

"Whole families have been eradicated and destroyed," the 74-year old former top official in the Palestine Liberation Organisation an...

Interview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Author Bio

