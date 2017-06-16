Eurozone, IMF find minimum deal on Greek debt

Greece and its creditors managed, on Thursday (15 June), to keep the country's bailout on track while postponing decisions on debt relief.

At a Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg, eurozone finance ministers agreed on the disbursement of an €8.5-billion loan after Greece completed all requirements to close the second review of the programme agreed in 2015.

The money will be disbursed by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the eurozone emergency fund, in early July.

A first p...