Ad
euobserver
Kosovo's capital, Pristina, is a stronghold of the EU-critical Vetevendosje party. (Photo: Aleksandra Eriksson)

EU-critical radicals double support in Kosovo

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Pristina,

Blockage over EU-backed reforms sent Kosovars to the polls on Sunday (11 June), but the election outcome will likely lead to more political turmoil.

Kosovo's electoral committee is still counting the votes, but the centre-right PDK has claimed victory in Sunday's poll.

The PDK had formed a pre-election coalition with AAK and Nisma, which all claim the legacy of the Kosovo Liberation Army, a guerrilla force that sought separation from Serbia in the 1990s.

This coalition ha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Serbia's Vucic stronger than ever
Kosovo marks birthday amid isolation and nationalism
Kosovo's capital, Pristina, is a stronghold of the EU-critical Vetevendosje party. (Photo: Aleksandra Eriksson)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections