Americans urging Trump to stick to the Paris agreement, at a climate march last April (Photo: Joe Flood)

Trump delays climate decision

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

US president Donald Trump has decided to take more time to decide whether his country should remain a party to the Paris climate treaty.

The White House said on Tuesday (9 May) that the president will make his decision after returning from the Group of Seven (G7) summit on 26 and 27 May.

Earlier, the Trump administration had said it would announce whether the US would pull out of the Paris deal before the G7 summit.

The news came as representatives of countries around the w...

