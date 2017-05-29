Macron to tell Putin EU sanctions to stay

The new French leader aims to tell the Russian president he wants political solutions in Syria and Ukraine, but that EU sanctions on Russia are to stay in place.
That was the message that French president Emmanuel Macron gave to press following the G7 summit in Italy on Saturday (27 May).
“I’ll have an exacting dialogue with Russia, but we do need a dialogue despite everything … especially on the issue of Syria”, he said.
“We must talk to Russia to change the framework for...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
