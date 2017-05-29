Ad
Versailles setting will "suit" Putin, a former Hollande aide said (Photo: PRONinara)

Macron to tell Putin EU sanctions to stay

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The new French leader aims to tell the Russian president he wants political solutions in Syria and Ukraine, but that EU sanctions on Russia are to stay in place.

That was the message that French president Emmanuel Macron gave to press following the G7 summit in Italy on Saturday (27 May).

“I’ll have an exacting dialogue with Russia, but we do need a dialogue despite everything … especially on the issue of Syria”, he said.

“We must talk to Russia to change the framework for...

Versailles setting will "suit" Putin, a former Hollande aide said (Photo: PRONinara)

