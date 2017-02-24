Ad
euobserver
The front line looks like World War I (Photo: nkrmil.am)

Feature

Armenia-Azerbaijan war: line of contact

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Askeran, Artsakh,
The front line looks like World War I (Photo: nkrmil.am)

You can see the Azerbaijani military position, 200 metres away across a field of mud and snow, past two rusting tanks, through a slit in the Armenian bunker.

The Armenians say the Azerbaijanis are lousy shots, but they warn you to duck quickly in case they open fire.

The frontline of Europe's oldest ongoing conflict, a few hours by plane from France or Germany, looks like a scene from World War I.

The Armenians have dug trenches along the 200-km line of contact.

Ti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldFeature

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

The Armenia-Azerbaijan war: a refugee's story
Referendum to create 'Republic of Artsakh' on Europe's fringe
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections