Ad
euobserver
Schulz in 2014 while campaigning to become EU commission president (Photo: Parti Socialiste)

Martin Schulz chartered six private flights as EP president

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Martin Schulz took six private charter flights over a three-year period while he was president of the European Parliament.

Media reports over the weekend suggested he had made "regular use of a private jet". Those flights, according to the UK's Sunday Times, were chartered at €20,000 an hour.

But records seen by EUobserver suggests that his use of private jets was not frequent.

He ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Schulz to run against Merkel in Germany
MEPs vote to keep second jobs, protect Schulz
Schulz: the end of a one-man parliament
Schulz in 2014 while campaigning to become EU commission president (Photo: Parti Socialiste)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections