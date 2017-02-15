Martin Schulz chartered six private flights as EP president

Martin Schulz took six private charter flights over a three-year period while he was president of the European Parliament.
Media reports over the weekend suggested he had made "regular use of a private jet". Those flights, according to the UK's Sunday Times, were chartered at €20,000 an hour.
But records seen by EUobserver suggests that his use of private jets was not frequent.
He ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
