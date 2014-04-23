EU and Ukraine: too busy to protect gay rights?

The new Ukrainian government has just made a u-turn on protecting gay rights and the European Commission is playing along.
The Ukrainian cabinet recently submitted a package of bills needed to implement the first phase of the EU visa-free travel procedure. A bill prohibiting discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation in the workplace was not among them. For its part, the EU agreed that it is "not the right time".
It is true the Ukrainian government has its hands full.
...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
