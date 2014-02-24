Ad
euobserver
Orthodox priest at the Maidan: The Ukrainian Orthodox Church tried to shield protesters from violence (Photo: Jordi Bernabeu)

Western Ukrainians debunk fears of national split

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Staryj Sambir,

People who came to St. Mikolaj’s, in the village of Staryj Sambir, near the Polish-Ukrainian border, on Sunday (23 February) to bury their hero listened to an appeal for national unity from the pulpit.

Bohdan Solchanyk, a 29-year old academic, had been shot in Kiev last week.

The depth of feeling in the region was on show in the candles, lit in red jars, which had been placed at 20 or 30-metre intervals along the entire length of the 100-km road from Lviv.

The crowd of 1,5...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU unsure who to blacklist in Ukraine
Ukraine: Dream of Change
Pride, uncertainty greet fall of Yanukovych
Orthodox priest at the Maidan: The Ukrainian Orthodox Church tried to shield protesters from violence (Photo: Jordi Bernabeu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections