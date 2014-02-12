MEPs push for mandatory transparency register proposal by 2016

A handful of euro-deputies working on the joint transparency register want the European Commission to propose making it mandatory in 2016.

The MEPs, representing all the political groups on Tuesday (11 February), backed a proposal by Italian centre-left Roberto Gualtieri for the commission to submit its bill by the end of the 2016.

“The parliament has previously expressed itself in favour of an obligatory register and this report makes this suggestion again in an even more stringe...