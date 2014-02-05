Italian President clashes with Lega Nord in EU assembly

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano has denounced eurosceptic “propaganda” in the run-up to elections, while urging EU leaders to tackle a genuine “crisis in popular support.”

The 88-year-old politician faced noisy jeers from MEPs in Italy’s far-right Lega Nord party during his speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday (4 February).

The deputies held up placards saying “Basta euro [enough of the euro],” while party leader Matteo Salvini yelled out: “Napolitano ha...