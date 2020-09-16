Ad
Some 32 MEPs dressed in rainbow colours on Tuesday to express solidarity with Polish LGBTI citizens who have been repeatedly stigmatised by senior Polish politicians (Photo: Greens-EFA Group in the European Parliament)

MEPs call on capitals to act on Poland's breaches

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs will vote on Thursday (17 September) on a report condemning further rule of law and fundamental rights violations in Poland.

The report, put together by Spanish centre-left MEP Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, chair of the civil liberties committee, also calls for further action by the member states and the EU Commission on Poland.

The commission in 2017 launched an Article 7 sanctions probe again...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

