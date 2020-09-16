MEPs call on capitals to act on Poland's breaches

MEPs will vote on Thursday (17 September) on a report condemning further rule of law and fundamental rights violations in Poland.
The report, put together by Spanish centre-left MEP Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, chair of the civil liberties committee, also calls for further action by the member states and the EU Commission on Poland.
The commission in 2017 launched an Article 7 sanctions probe again...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
