After Covid-19, deserted Venice struggles to survive

"Venice has suffered since 2019. First, the devastating floods in November, then the disappearance of tourists due to the coronavirus... I don't know what will happen to this city in the coming months," says Laura Sánchez.

She is from Peru, and runs a historic kiosk just a short walk from Venice train station.

Usually the station is buzzing, and full of tourists and commuters, mostly students and civil servants.

These days it is almost deserted. Commuters are few, and tou...