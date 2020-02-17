EU plan on AI: new rules, better taxes

The EU is currently at a competitive disadvantage in data access that might weaken its position in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).
That is because data is considered the fuel for machine-learning - the branch of AI based on the ability to automatically learn and adapt to new data without human interference.
However, important changes are underway.
Until now, about 80 percent of the available data is stored in non-European centralised or cloud-based locations - but...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
