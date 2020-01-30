EU Parliament bids tearful farewell to British MEPs

MEPs bid farewell to their British colleagues in an emotional day at the European Parliament on Wednesday (29 January), as lawmakers voted to adopt the Brexit divorce deal, two days before the UK leaves the bloc.

The withdrawal agreement passed with 621 votes, with 49 against and 13 abstentions in the final act of the ratification process three and a half years after the Brexit referendum.

After the vote, MEPs stood up and sang "Auld Lang Syne" a traditional British farewell son...