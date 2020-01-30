Ad
euobserver
British Labour MEP Richard Corbett was first elected to the parliament in 1996 (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Parliament bids tearful farewell to British MEPs

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs bid farewell to their British colleagues in an emotional day at the European Parliament on Wednesday (29 January), as lawmakers voted to adopt the Brexit divorce deal, two days before the UK leaves the bloc.

The withdrawal agreement passed with 621 votes, with 49 against and 13 abstentions in the final act of the ratification process three and a half years after the Brexit referendum.

After the vote, MEPs stood up and sang "Auld Lang Syne" a traditional British farewell son...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

'Brexit is not going to go away,' warns EU's Barnier
Boost for Right in post-Brexit EU parliament
EU sighs relief after 'decisive' Johnson victory in UK
EU gears up for post-Brexit renovation
British Labour MEP Richard Corbett was first elected to the parliament in 1996 (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections