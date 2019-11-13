Ad
'Given the trade agreement between Chile and the EU, we believe that the EU has an important role to play in this situation, said MEP Miguel Urbán (Photo: Diego Correa)

Leftist MEPs call on EU to address crisis in Chile

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs from the leftist group GUE/NGL, who recently travelled on an observation mission in Chile, on Wednesday (13 November) accused the European Union of turning a blind eye to human rights being violated in Chile - a trade partner of the EU.

Following the mobilisations that have been taking place in Chile since mid-October, and the refusal of the majority of MEPs to discuss this topic in the last plenary session of Strasbourg, the GUE/NGL group decided to send MEPs Miguel Urbán and Ido...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

'Given the trade agreement between Chile and the EU, we believe that the EU has an important role to play in this situation, said MEP Miguel Urbán (Photo: Diego Correa)

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

