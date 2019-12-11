Ad
euobserver
EU council president Charles Michel (c) in a meting with French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Leaders to battle on climate target and money at summit

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will attempt to agree on achieving climate neutrality by 2050 on Thursday evening (12 December) in Brussels, but some member states want more clarity on financial assistance on greening their economy, making the deal difficult to reach.

EU countries tried to reach a deal on zero emissions by 2050 in July, but Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic held out, wanting to see financial incentives.

The draft conclusi...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

