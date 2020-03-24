Ad
Spain plans to extend its state of emergency for another 15 days (Photo: jonRo)

Spain prays to reach peak of pandemic this week

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

This week Spain hopes it may see the longed-for 'peak' of the epidemic - in which new cases are less than the day before - if the measures taken so far prove to be effective in the fight against the coronavirus.

However, the country registered on Monday (23 March) the deadliest day since the outbreak started, with 462 new fatalities in 24 hours - bringing the total to 33,089 cases of Covid-19 and 2,182 deaths.

"This is going to be a difficult week when we can reach the peak of the...

