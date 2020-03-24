Spain prays to reach peak of pandemic this week

This week Spain hopes it may see the longed-for 'peak' of the epidemic - in which new cases are less than the day before - if the measures taken so far prove to be effective in the fight against the coronavirus.

However, the country registered on Monday (23 March) the deadliest day since the outbreak started, with 462 new fatalities in 24 hours - bringing the total to 33,089 cases of Covid-19 and 2,182 deaths.

"This is going to be a difficult week when we can reach the peak of the...