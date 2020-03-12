EU's new Africa strategy misses the mark

Europe is highly dependent on Africa's natural resources.
From minerals for solar panels, mobile phones, electric car batteries and wind turbines, to raw agricultural commodities, such as cocoa and coffee, securing access to these resources is crucial to sustaining economies in the Global North.
With its growing urban middle-classes, Africa is also seen as an attractive market for European businesses. But the continent is also a source of young migrants, and Europe has been doin...
Isabelle Brachet is EU advocacy advisor for ActionAid, where Buba Khan is Africa advocacy adviser.
