Ad
euobserver
Africa loses €44.bn a year in illicit financial flows, including tax evasion and avoidance by European companies. Yet the EU's new Africa strategy includes no concrete proposals to address this (Photo: Liane Greeff)

EU's new Africa strategy misses the mark

EU & the World
Opinion
by Isabelle Brachet and Buba Khan, Brussels,

Europe is highly dependent on Africa's natural resources.

From minerals for solar panels, mobile phones, electric car batteries and wind turbines, to raw agricultural commodities, such as cocoa and coffee, securing access to these resources is crucial to sustaining economies in the Global North.

With its growing urban middle-classes, Africa is also seen as an attractive market for European businesses. But the continent is also a source of young migrants, and Europe has been doin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Isabelle Brachet is EU advocacy advisor for ActionAid, where Buba Khan is Africa advocacy adviser.

Related articles

Borrell: Africa 'needs guns' for stability
EU-Africa strategy and circular economy plan This WEEK
Our summit can re-boot Africa's relations with Europe
EU declares Africa 'most important' global partner
Africa loses €44.bn a year in illicit financial flows, including tax evasion and avoidance by European companies. Yet the EU's new Africa strategy includes no concrete proposals to address this (Photo: Liane Greeff)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Isabelle Brachet is EU advocacy advisor for ActionAid, where Buba Khan is Africa advocacy adviser.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections