Summit cut health & research, despite second-wave fear

The new EU4Health programme, considered a 'game-changer' for European health systems over the long-term, was drastically reduced to €1.67bn by EU leaders during the last European Council.
Following some of the worst moments of the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission proposed in May a €9.4bn scheme to invest in prevention, crisis preparedn...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
