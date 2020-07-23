Ad
euobserver
President Aleksandar Vucic (left) publicly supports Serbia's EU accession, but does he really want Serbia to join the EU? Vucic wants to have his cake and eat it too (Photo: eu2018bg/Flickr)

A fork in the road for Serbia

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by David L. Phillips, New York,

The Belgrade-Pristina dialogue recently resumed after a hiatus of 20 months. Successful negotiations must be informed by knowing the interests of both sides as the basis for compromise.

We know what Kosovo wants. Prime minister Avdullah Hoti insists that Serbia recognise Kosovo as an independent and sovereign state within its current frontiers, and for Kosovo to join international organisations such as the United Nations.

Visa-free travel by Kosovo passport-holders would be an im...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

David L. Phillips is director of the programme on peace-building and human rights at Columbia University. His work with ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke as a senior adviser to the State Department is described in his book titled Liberating Kosovo: Coercive Diplomacy and US Intervention.

Related articles

EU-backed court wrecks US plan for Kosovo summit
US still open to Kosovo-Serbia land swap
Kosovo to restart EU/US-led Serbia talks
EU or US: Who's in charge of Kosovo-Serbia talks?
President Aleksandar Vucic (left) publicly supports Serbia's EU accession, but does he really want Serbia to join the EU? Vucic wants to have his cake and eat it too (Photo: eu2018bg/Flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

David L. Phillips is director of the programme on peace-building and human rights at Columbia University. His work with ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke as a senior adviser to the State Department is described in his book titled Liberating Kosovo: Coercive Diplomacy and US Intervention.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections