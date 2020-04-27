EU to discuss summer travel This WEEK

Reopening of internal borders after the pandemic abates will take centre stage in talks by EU home affairs ministers on Tuesday (28 April).
They will "share views on the future easing or lifting of internal border controls in a coordinated manner," the EU Council said, with Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein, which take part in the EU's so-called Schengen free-travel zone, also joining Tuesday's virtual meeting.
Free-travel is a pillar of European normality.
But political...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.