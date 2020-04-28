Covid-19: Low-paid workers risk lives, let's protect them

Every year, on 28 April, trade unions around the world commemorate International Workers' Memorial Day, remembering the people who have lost their lives at work.
But who could have anticipated the special poignancy this commemoration would achieve in 2020, with workers risking – and sometimes losing - their lives every day?
The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated how vulnerable our society is to an unseen threat t...
Per Hilmersson is the deputy general secretary of European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).
