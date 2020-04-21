Ad
A cynic could say the current emergency exposes large-scale residential 'care' institutions for what they are: pressure-cookers of risks and problems, not the 'safe spaces' they sell themselves to be (Photo: stephen jones)

The plight of Europe's disabled under coronavirus

by Milan Sverepa, Brussels,

People not receiving medical treatment for their conditions, because they are too "difficult"? Children without education because schools cannot communicate with them? Families left to their own devices to deal with everything from feeding to education? Everyone unable to reach relatives and friends and have a normal, human conversation?

Sounds familiar? And yet, this is not a description of life under the coronavirus lockdown.

This is what it has been for millions of people with...

Author Bio

Milan Sverepa is the director of Inclusion Europe, a Brussels-based umbrella organisation representing 74 NGOs in 39 European countries speaking up for disabled people's rights.

