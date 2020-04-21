The plight of Europe's disabled under coronavirus

People not receiving medical treatment for their conditions, because they are too "difficult"? Children without education because schools cannot communicate with them? Families left to their own devices to deal with everything from feeding to education? Everyone unable to reach relatives and friends and have a normal, human conversation?
Sounds familiar? And yet, this is not a description of life under the coronavirus lockdown.
This is what it has been for millions of people with...
Milan Sverepa is the director of Inclusion Europe, a Brussels-based umbrella organisation representing 74 NGOs in 39 European countries speaking up for disabled people's rights.
