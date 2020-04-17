Ad
Experts warn it is difficult to hold accountable all the coronavirus apps that are appearing on an almost daily basis (Photo: Barney Moss)

EU agrees not to use location data in tracing apps

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Member states agreed on Thursday (16 April) that Covid-19 mobile applications should not process the location data of individuals, because "it is not necessary nor recommended for the purpose of contact tracing".

"Collecting an individual's movements in the context of contact tracing apps would create major security and privacy issues," states the EU toolbox adopted by EU countries and support...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

