Coronavirus: Italians compared with Germans

The economic downturn sparked by the Covid pandemic will likely push Italy into a much deeper social and political crisis than Germany.
According to 2017 and 2018 data, collected and analysed for EUobserver, Italy - compared to its EU partner - is in a worse position not only for fiscal and economic reasons, but also for a wider lack of trust in institutions, politicians, the legal system, media, and police.
Italians fall short of trust, care less about values such as freedom an...
Stefano Vergine is a freelance investigative journalist based in Milan. Luciano Canova is an economist teaching at Enrico Mattei School, in Milan.
