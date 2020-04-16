Ad
Pessimism about the future is much higher in Italy than Germany (Photo: Giampaolo Macorig)

Coronavirus: Italians compared with Germans

by Stefano Vergine and Luciano Canova, Milan,

The economic downturn sparked by the Covid pandemic will likely push Italy into a much deeper social and political crisis than Germany.

According to 2017 and 2018 data, collected and analysed for EUobserver, Italy - compared to its EU partner - is in a worse position not only for fiscal and economic reasons, but also for a wider lack of trust in institutions, politicians, the legal system, media, and police.

Italians fall short of trust, care less about values such as freedom an...

Author Bio

Stefano Vergine is a freelance investigative journalist based in Milan. Luciano Canova is an economist teaching at Enrico Mattei School, in Milan.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

