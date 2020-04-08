The price of a European order

The most surprising reaction to the EU's weak early response to the coronavirus came from the bloc's nationalist governments.

You would expect them to rejoice: finally, there is a problem they can deal with freely, because members never agreed for the EU to oversee emergencies.

What did they do instead?

Victor Orbán of Hungary and Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki blamed the EU for not doing enough. At that point the EU had made sure that Hungary and Poland could use funds of ar...