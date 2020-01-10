EU regions: don’t touch cohesion funds for Green Deal

The EU must ensure sufficient regional investment through its cohesion policy, as well as through the just transition fund, to achieve the objectives of the Green Deal, but these mechanisms should not undermine each other, warned the president of the Committee of the Regions, Karl-Heinz Lambertz on Thursday (9 January) .
In the period 2014-2020, €351.8bn was set aside for cohesion policy - which accounts for around one-third of the EU budget.
However, the final proposal of the pr...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
