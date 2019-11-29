EU's new Green Deal slammed as 'half-baked' before launch

The "set of deeply transformative policies" that appear in a draft document of the new climate EU law - seen by EUobserver - have not convinced environmental NGOs, such as Greenpeace, which believes that the new European Commission's proposals are "too weak, half-baked or missing altogether".
The incoming commissioner for the Green Deal, Frans Ti...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
