Malta's Muscat to 'navigate' murder probe despite outrage

Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat is hanging on to power by his fingernails amid intense domestic and international pressure over his handling of a journalist's killing.

"My role right now is to make sure that we navigate through this turbulent time in the best possible manner," Muscat told the Reuters news agency in Valletta on Tuesday (26 November) morning.

"What is happening now ... is an operation that is hopefully solving the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder," he said.

<...