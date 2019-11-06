New Romanian commissioner completes line-up, bar UK

EU Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (6 November) approved MEP Adina Valean as the commissioner-designate for Romania - and she asked EU-exiting Britain to send a nominee.

Earlier on Wednesday, Romania's new centrist government had nominated fellow MEP Sigfriend Muresan, and Valean as candidates for the position, after the country's previous candidate was rejected by the European Parliament.

Von der Leyen, who has been striving to put forward a gender-b...