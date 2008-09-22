Ad
One government alone cannot deal with the consequences of globalisation (Photo: Wikipedia)

Germany and UK want global financial regulator

by Leigh Phillips,

The UK and Germany believe that a new international system regulating the financial sector must be constructed to prevent a repeat of global banking crisis in the future.

Peter Steinbrueck, Germany's Social-Democrat finance minister, raised on Sunday (21 September) the idea of "an international authority that will make the traffic rules for financial markets," while speaking to German radio, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown is to outline proposals for jus...

