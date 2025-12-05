Ad
euobserver
The EU's court in Luxembourg has struck down a series of EU-Morocco trade deals over the past decade because they sought to apply to Western Sahara (Photo: DG ECHO)

Western Sahara heads back to court in bid to annul EU-Morocco trade deal

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Legal advisors to the independence movement in Western Sahara will table a fresh lawsuit to the EU’s general court in the coming days — hoping to strike down the EU’s latest trade deal with Morocco. 

A disputed territory south of Morocco, but which Rabat asserts sovereignty over, Western Sahara has been ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

