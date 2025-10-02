Ad
euobserver
Many Saharawi are exiled in refugee camps in the Algerian desert (Photo: DG ECHO)

EU silent on how it obtained Saharawi support for Moroccan trade deal

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is unclear on how it obtained the consent of the Saharawi people in a new trade agreement with Morocco which covers the occupied territories of the Western Sahara.

On Thursday (2 October), officials in Brussels announced that they had met all the requirements set out in a European Court of Justice ruling last year, insisting that “speci...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim
EU court lands new blow on Morocco in Western Sahara saga
Sahara desert vs Mediterranean - where do more migrants actually die?
Portugal joins EU queue backing Morocco in Western Sahara dispute
Why we're blacklisting Morocco's Danish lobbyists
North Africa and the human cost of Europe's 'safe' labels
Many Saharawi are exiled in refugee camps in the Algerian desert (Photo: DG ECHO)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections