EU court lands new blow on Morocco in Western Sahara saga

Produce from the disputed territory of Western Sahara must be labelled as the country of origin in the EU rather than Morocco, the EU's top court was advised on Thursday (21 March).

The opinion by the European Court of Justice's Advocate General Tamara Ćapeta is the latest twist in a long-running lawfare suit at the EU's top court pitching the European Commission and Morocco against the Sahrawi independence movement.

The case was brought by Confédération paysanne, a French agric...