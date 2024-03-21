EU court lands new blow on Morocco in Western Sahara saga

Produce from the disputed territory of Western Sahara must be labelled as the country of origin in the EU rather than Morocco, the EU's top court was advised on Thursday (21 March).
The opinion by the European Court of Justice's Advocate General Tamara Ćapeta is the latest twist in a long-running lawfare suit at the EU's top court pitching the European Commission and Morocco against the Sahrawi independence movement.
The case was brought by Confédération paysanne, a French agric...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
