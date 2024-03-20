Ad
euobserver
The border between Austria and Italy (Photo: Alice Latta)

Migrant pushbacks inside EU to be codified in law, say critics

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is set to pass a law allowing police to return suspected irregular migrants to bordering EU member states — in what critics are describing as internal pushbacks based on racial profiling.

Described in the bill as transfers, the reforms are part of wider efforts to tweak the rules underpinning free movement throughout the passport-free Schengen zone, spanning most EU...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Police stopping migrants can help save Schengen, EU says
Dismantling Schengen — six months at a time
Revealed: little evidence to justify internal border checks
The border between Austria and Italy (Photo: Alice Latta)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections