Migrant pushbacks inside EU to be codified in law, say critics

The EU is set to pass a law allowing police to return suspected irregular migrants to bordering EU member states — in what critics are describing as internal pushbacks based on racial profiling.
Described in the bill as transfers, the reforms are part of wider efforts to tweak the rules underpinning free movement throughout the passport-free Schengen zone, spanning most EU...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
