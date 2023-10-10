Ad
euobserver
Floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) are being installed accross the Mediterranean to increase imports from overseas gas (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

EU backs Greek gas expansion in protected marine zone

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Commission has recently approved €106m in Greek state-aid for completing a regasification vessel — in the middle of a protected marine area.

According to the press statement, the project is "necessary and appropriate," but the commission does not mention the protected habitat where the floating gas unit will be placed.

Alexandroupolis is a coastal town in Evros, eastern Greece, which ...

